Equatorial Guinea blasts kill more than 12, injure hundreds

(CNN) Explosions in Equatorial Guinea killed more than a dozen people and injured hundreds on Sunday, according to the Central African country's health ministry.

The explosions took place at a military base in the port city of Bata, leaving many missing under the rubble, the ministry said.

It said at least 17 people had been killed and more than 400 injured.

Hasta ahora se desconoce el número total de fallecidos pero se estima que hay alrededor de 300 heridos.

⚠️Pedimos la contribución de donantes de sangre.

⚠️El personal sanitario voluntario que quiera ayudar que se persone al Hospital Regional de Bata. pic.twitter.com/ZycOH7w9dJ — Guinea Salud (@GuineaSalud) March 7, 2021

"We ask for the contribution of blood donors," the health ministry said on Twitter, calling on volunteer health personnel to go to Bata Regional Hospital.

It said health workers and the fire brigade were providing care to victims and transferring those with serious injuries to hospitals.

