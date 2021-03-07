Even with hope on the horizon in this pandemic, what's the point of ever leaving home again?

(CNN) Everything is a risk.

But as more people get vaccinated, it finally seems like there's hope on the horizon. Eventually, someday soon, the joys of normal life will return.

And yet, we have to ask: Why bother? What's the point of ever leaving home again?

Getting dinner, grabbing drinks, working out, seeing a movie. All these comforts of middle class existence in the Before Times are gone, and it could be another year until it's completely safe to return.