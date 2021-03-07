He adopted a dog that no one else wanted. It ended up saving his life

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) They say a dog is a man's best friend.

For one New Jersey man, his rescue dog has become much more than that.

Sadie, a 100-pound German Shepherd, had been turned away by three shelters by the time she arrived at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland, New Jersey, in early 2020. Sadie was very anxious and especially uneasy around men.

"Our shelter is kind of the last resort place for unwanted dogs," RBARI Executive Director Megan Brinster told CNN. "We've gotten really good at finding homes for these kinds of dogs.

"We'd thought Sadie would end up in a female's home," Brinster said. "But as soon as we brought Brian in to meet her, we knew it was an instant match. She was all over him."

