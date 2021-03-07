NYC deputies shut down an unlicensed warehouse club with more than 100 partygoers inside

(CNN) New York City deputies shut down an illegal warehouse party in Queens overnight Saturday, clearing more than 100 people inside, the New York City Sheriff's Office says.

The officers entered the building early Sunday morning where they found 142 patrons dancing and drinking alcohol without masks or social distancing , according to the release.

Sheriff's deputies carried out surveillance on the Irving Avenue property after receiving information about a potential rave Saturday night, the agency said in a press release.

"Deputies observed a large volume of patrons entering a commercial warehouse with its security gate rolled down halfway. Deputies could also hear loud music emanating from the warehouse," it said.

More than 100 people were cleared from the buildlng.

The sheriff's office said everyone was cleared from the building without any problems.

