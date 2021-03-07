Over 166,000 hens die in Arizona farm fire

(CNN) Over 166,000 laying hens died on Saturday after a fire broke out at a bird warehouse in Arizona.

Flames engulfed three massive warehouses containing chickens and hens at Hickman's Family Farms in Arlington, about 50 miles west of Phoenix, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

The fire broke out when a piece of equipment malfunctioned and caught fire, Hickman's Family Farms spokesperson Sharman Hickman told CNN.

"We're just trying to get back to business," Hickman said. "We're still mourning the loss of all those chickens and hens."

There is no indication of foul play, said Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez of the MCSO.

