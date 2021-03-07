About 50 people were vaccinated at a Florida site despite being ineligible

Florida City, Florida (CNN) About 50 people were vaccinated Saturday at a site in south Florida despite not being eligible, according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency spokesperson.

It all began when "some individuals" arrived at a vaccination site in Florida City, about 40 miles south of Miami, and told staff they were health care workers, FEMA spokesperson Marty Bahamonde told CNN on Sunday.

Staff asked them for proof of their status, but "they were unable to validate that they were health care workers," Bahamonde said.

"So the staff, trusting them and taking their word for it instead of turning them away, they gave them the vaccine," Bahamonde said. "Those people then went out and told their friends, 'Hey, I went in and just said this and got a free vaccine.' And more and more people started to come in and then the word got out that people were getting vaccine who didn't meet the governor's criteria."

Gov. Ron DeSantis mandated that starting March 3, those eligible to be vaccinated in Florida include people 65 and older; those younger than 65 deemed "medically vulnerable" by a physician; health care workers; and school employees, law enforcement officers and firefighters 50 and older, according to the Florida Department of Health

