Police officers injured breaking up large gathering in Colorado

(CNN) Three SWAT officers were injured Saturday while responding to a large gathering near the University of Colorado Boulder, the Boulder Police Department said on Twitter.

An alert issued by the school at 8 p.m. Saturday said police were responding to a party in an area known as University Hill.

Few people at the gathering wore masks and there was no social distancing among the hundreds who were in the street, according to the Daily Camera , a Boulder newspaper.

The paper also reported that some in the crowd set off fireworks and flipped at least one car.

Here's a look at the crowd at the party before police showed up from @mitchellbyars with @dailycamera #9News https://t.co/Ub0TkSWYZK — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 7, 2021

Police arrived on scene shortly before 8:30 p.m and used loudspeakers to tell the crowd to disperse or risk arrest, tear gas or use of force, the Daily Camera reported.

