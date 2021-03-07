Switzerland narrowly votes to ban face covering in public

(CNN) Swiss voters have approved a ban on full facial coverings including niqab and burqa in nearly all public places in a closely contested referendum on Sunday.

The result means facial covering will be banned in all publicly accessible places, including on the streets, in public offices, on public transport, in restaurants, shops and in the countryside.

The controversial proposal gained support of 51.21% of voters and the majority of the country's 26 cantons, according to official provisional results published by the federal government.

The only exceptions include places of worship and other sacred sites. Face coverings will also be allowed if worn for health and safety reasons, because of the weather and in situations where it is considered a "local custom" to do so, such as at carnivals, according to the text of the proposal published by the Swiss federal government.

There will be no additional exceptions, for example for tourists, the government document said.

Read More