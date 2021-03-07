French politician Olivier Dassault dies in helicopter crash

(CNN) French politician Olivier Dassault has died in a helicopter crash in northwest France at the age of 69, CNN affiliate BFM TV reported Sunday.

President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the late member of parliament in a statement on Twitter , writing, "Olivier Dassault loved France."

"Captain of industry, deputy, local elected official, reserve commander in the air force: during his life, he never ceased to serve our country, to enhance its assets," Macron wrote. "His sudden death is a great loss. Thoughts to his family and loved ones."