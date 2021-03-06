Tom Brady rookie card sells for record $1.32 million

(CNN) The most expensive trading card in football history, a Tom Brady rookie card, has sold for $1.32 million.

"I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady," Park said in a statement on the Instagram page of PWCC Marketplace, the online auction house which brokered the deal.

"The last Super Bowl win was just a mind-blowing accomplishment. I've also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady's uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection and I'm incredibly excited to now own one of only 100 of Brady's best rookie card," he said.

Tom Brady celebrates in the final seconds of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31 to 26 win over the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021.

The autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card is one of only 100 cards in the world, according to PWCC Marketplace.

Read More