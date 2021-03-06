At least 6 people hospitalized after a natural gas explosion and fire in Texas

(CNN) At least six employees of CenterPoint Energy were transported to local hospitals Friday after what the company described as a "natural gas incident."

Company spokesperson Olivia Koch told CNN the incident occurred in Gleannloch Farms, near Spring, Texas.

According to a post on Twitter by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, investigators were called to "a possible gas explosion and fire" and, based on initial reports, it seemed that crews working in the area struck a natural gas line.

Officials evacuated residents from the area and set up a 500-foot perimeter around the scene, according to another post from the HCFMO.

In addition to those injured, at least one home was damaged in the fire, according to the Marshal's office.

