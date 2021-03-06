Mark Pavelich, member of 'Miracle on Ice' 1980 Olympic hockey team, dies at 63

(CNN) Mark Pavelich, a member of the "Miracle on Ice" 1980 Olympics US men's hockey team, has died at age 63.

He died in North Sauk Centre, Minnesota, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey, Minnesota, which is investigating the cause of death.

Pavelich in his NHL years

The Star Tribune reported Pavelich died Thursday morning at a residential treatment center where he had been receiving care for mental illness after attacking a neighbor with a metal pole in 2019.

After being charged with felony assault, Pavelich was found incompetent to stand trial, mentally ill and dangerous, the paper reported. A judge's order in December 2019 says a psychologist had found that Pavelich was suffering from delusions and paranoia. The paper reported that two psychologists found him to have post-traumatic stress disorder as well as other conditions.

The paper said his family says he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, from repeated blows to the head.

