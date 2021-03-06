New body cam video shows man telling officers 'I can't breathe' before he died in 2017

(CNN) Newly-released police body camera footage shows a California man telling Fresno police officers, county sheriff's deputies and paramedics that he can't breathe as they restrain him in the moments before he died in 2017.

In an introduction to the edited video released Friday, former Fresno Police Chief Andrew Hall said 41-year-old Joseph Perez was contacted by officers from the Fresno Police Department in May 2017 after they saw him acting erratically and believed he needed help. Perez was not cooperative, prompting officers to restrain him face down on the pavement for his own safety as they waited for paramedics to arrive, Hall said.

Paramedics eventually arrived on scene and decided to restrain Perez, who was lying face down, to a backboard. A Fresno officer was asked to sit on the backboard for about a minute while paramedics strapped Perez to the backboard.

Perez lost consciousness, Hall said. Paramedics attempted to save his life in the ambulance, but they were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Perez's family has filed a lawsuit against law enforcement officers, paramedics and others. The defendants have denied the allegations in court documents. The death was ruled a homicide by the county coroner, an attorney for the family told CNN.

