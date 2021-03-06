Black mother pepper-sprayed in front of her toddler, police say

(CNN) The Police Accountability Board in Rochester, New York, is calling for fundamental changes in the city's police department after police said a Black mother was pepper-sprayed during an arrest, which body camera footage showed took place in front of her 3-year-old child.

The incident is the latest involving Rochester police officers that have prompted widespread criticism and condemnation.

Bodycam footage from the February 22 incident shows an officer, responding to a shoplifting complaint, confronting a woman, who is seen holding the toddler.

The woman proceeds to show the officer the inside of her purse, insisting that she did not steal anything.

The video shows the officer asking the woman to wait with him, but she runs away with the child in her arms. The officer then chases her down the street, tackles her in a parking lot and restrains her.