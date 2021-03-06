An 18-year-old wins $25,000 on her very first lottery ticket

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Now that she had turned 18, Sloan Stanley decided she'd do some grown-up things.

One item on her to-do list: Buy her very first lottery ticket.

Imagine her surprise when a scratch-off she paid $5 for ended up netting her a sweet $25,000.

"I was in shock that the first ticket I ever bought ended up winning $25,000!" Stanley told the Kansas Lottery

It was 4 days after her 18th birthday. While at work at a grocery store in the city of Meriden, Stanley decided to try her luck.

Read More