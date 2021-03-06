12-year-old arrested for four carjacking incidents in Washington, DC

(CNN) A 12-year-old boy was arrested Thursday evening after a series of attempted armed carjackings and one successful one in Washington, DC.

All four incidents happened in the span of one hour, according to a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) news release.

The boy was arrested by the MPD on the same day and charged with four counts of armed carjacking, the news release said. Police are still searching for a second suspect who was seen on a surveillance camera.

The incidents began around 6:30 p.m., when a rideshare driver was picking up a customer and was approached by the two suspects. One of the suspects pointed a gun at him from the driver's side door and ordered him to get out of the vehicle, according to an incident report. The other suspect grabbed the victim's phone.

The driver refused to exit the car and was able to drive away.

