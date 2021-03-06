The legendary Iditarod sled dog race is going ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic

By Ben Church, CNN

Updated 9:29 AM ET, Sat March 6, 2021

The Iditarod: This famous dogsled race is named after the Iditarod Trail, an old mail and supply route traveled by dogsleds from Seward and Knik to Nome, Alaska.
Nearly 1000 miles: The race can be up to 998 miles long, depending on whether the southern or northern route is being run.
An Alaskan tradition: The Iditarod has been an annual sporting event since 1973, bringing hundreds of spectators and mushers (competitors) from across the world.
Alaskan Husky: The most popular breed of dog for the race is the Alaskan Husky, according to National Geographic.
Teams of dogs: There are 12 to 16 dogs on each team. At least five dogs must be in harness pulling the sled at the finish line.
Health check: Veterinarians check over dogs at the Puntilla Lake checkpoint during the 2019 race.
