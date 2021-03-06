(CNN) With Europe's vaccine rollout creeping forward, attention is turning to what will happen when the continent's borders reopen. Where this debate could get particularly fraught is over the thorny issue of migration .

Twitter has since removed Farage's original tweet, for violating the site's rules. CNN asked Farage to comment on the matter, but he declined to respond.

A Home Office official told CNN that while the suggestion migrants are spreading the coronavirus is a "fringe opinion," they are concerned about people with large groups of followers -- like Farage -- amplifying this false message. And they noted that Farage's tweet got a lot more interaction from Twitter users than their reply correcting it.

Farage has form for using the plight of migrants to further his political ambition.

During the Brexit referendum campaign in 2016, his group famously unveiled a poster showing a long line of people -- supposedly migrants -- alongside the slogan: "BREAKING POINT: The EU has failed us all."

A woman carries a child after a fire broke out in the Moria migrants camp in Lesbos on September 9, 2020.

In the months leading up to the referendum, Europe had seen a huge influx of refugees desperate to flee conflict in the Middle East, particularly Syria.

Defending the poster, Farage made a direct link between migration from Syria and terrorism, saying: "When ISIS say they will use the migrant crisis to flood the continent with their jihadi terrorists, they probably mean it."

The poster -- which obscured the only prominent White person in the original image -- was subsequently reported to the police for inciting racial hatred.

The photographer who captured the shot, at the border between Slovenia and Croatia in 2015, said the poster "betrayed" the people pictured.

Farage is not alone in his attempts to spread misinformation suggesting a link between Covid and migrants.

Politicians in Greece have used the virus to justify closed migrant camps, while in Italy, opposition figures have used the arrival of refugees to batter the government during a pandemic.

Migration Watch, an influential British think tank that advocates for lower levels of migration, tweeted recently that a strain of the virus first detected in southeast England was responsible for 61% of infections in England, despite only being discovered in September. It continued: "September 2020 also saw the most illegal Channel crossings ever in a month. Coincidence...?"

There is no evidence migrant crossings of the English Channel have done anything to cause a mutation in the virus.

Academics working in migration policy are concerned that as Europe begins to open up, populists will latch onto the idea that migrants could spread the virus -- whether the evidence is there to back it up or not.

"Anti-migrant sentiments might increase during economic downturn