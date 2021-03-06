Car bomb explodes in Somalia's capital, killing at least 20 people

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) At least 20 people were killed and more than 30 others wounded in a car bomb blast in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Friday night, police and emergency services said.

A car packed with explosives was detonated at the gates of Luul Yemeni restaurant near the port at around 8 p.m. local time (12 p.m. ET), Captain Aden Osman, a senior police officer in the capital, confirmed to CNN.

The explosion was followed by heavy gunfire.

The powerful blast caused widespread destruction of several buildings and business centers in the area, Osman added. Aamin Ambulance services confirmed 30 people have been wounded in the bombing and were rushed to local hospitals.

"Plumes of white smoke covered the city after the enormous explosion followed by gunfire," said witness Liban Yusuf, adding that a building near the site collapsed and a rescue operation was underway to evacuate people trapped in the rubble.

Read More