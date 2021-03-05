The countries making dubious claims over Covid-19 -- and what that means for the world

(CNN) For the past year, countries around the world have shared data on Covid-19 cases and deaths with the World Health Organization (WHO) -- information that is crucial in informing the global fight against the disease.

However, three countries stand out as appearing either less than transparent or in denial about the scale of the problem.

The East African nation of Tanzania has not updated its Covid-19 data since early May, leaving the last number of reported confirmed cases at 509 and the death toll at 21.

The Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan, a secretive, highly authoritarian state, "has not reported any Covid-19 cases to WHO to date," according to a WHO statement. But human rights groups say the disease is spreading widely there.

North Korea similarly has not recorded a single case of Covid-19. Most experts view that claim as suspect, however. The reclusive country has tested only a fraction of its nearly 26-million-strong population and has a shared border with China, where the pandemic began.