The countries making dubious claims over Covid-19 -- and what that means for the world

(CNN)For the past year, countries around the world have shared data on Covid-19 cases and deaths with the World Health Organization (WHO) -- information that is crucial in informing the global fight against the disease.
However, three countries stand out as appearing either less than transparent or in denial about the scale of the problem.
The East African nation of Tanzania has not updated its Covid-19 data since early May, leaving the last number of reported confirmed cases at 509 and the death toll at 21.
The Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan, a secretive, highly authoritarian state, "has not reported any Covid-19 cases to WHO to date," according to a WHO statement. But human rights groups say the disease is spreading widely there.
North Korea similarly has not recorded a single case of Covid-19. Most experts view that claim as suspect, however. The reclusive country has tested only a fraction of its nearly 26-million-strong population and has a shared border with China, where the pandemic began.
Dr. Dorit Nitzan, regional emergency director for the WHO Regional Office for Europe, told CNN 14 countries have so far reported zero cases, adding that the organization "cannot independently verify whether zero reported cases represent the true absence of cases or not."
The WHO's Covid-19 dashboard doesn't differentiate between countries reporting zero cases of the virus and countries that haven't submitted any data. However, in contrast to Turkmenistan and North Korea, the other zero-case locations are tiny, isolated island communities such as St. Helena, Kiribati and Tuvalu.
"We encourage all countries to share data -- publicly or to WHO -- as this allows us to track the disease globally," Nitzan added. "As Covid-19 is a communicable disease, tracking cases is especially important, aiding in a prompt and appropriate public health response."
In Tanzania, President John Magufuli has repeatedly downplayed the virus, urged citizens to "pray coronavirus away" and recommended outlandish cures. He has also refused to acquire Covid-19 vaccines for the population of 58 million, saying they are "dangerous" and "not good for us."
But the deaths of two senior Tanzanian officials in recent weeks have undermined his claims, and there are signs that Tanzania may be shifting its stance.
The United States Embassy in the country's largest city, Dar es Salaam, has warned that cases have risen significantly since January. Last week, the US ambassador to Tanzania noted that it was "critical to collect and report information about testing and cases" and urged Tanzania's health experts to review the evidence on vaccines.
Dr. Peter Drobac, a global health expert at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School in England, told CNN that the pandemic had made it clear "how critical leadership is and how dangerous it is to have leaders who aren't willing to admit the problem and pull people together to respond."
For example, mixed messaging or denialism last year around basic interventions such as mask-wearing helped fuel the rapid spread of the virus in the United States and Brazil, leading to many avoidable deaths, he said.
Those countries were tracking Covid-19 data, however, and eventually pressure grew to act, Drobac said. "What's really troubling in places like Tanzania is we don't even have those data."
WHO: 'Robust action' needed
WHO has taken the unusual step of twice calling on Tanzania in recent weeks to start providing transparent data.
Cases involving infected Tanzanians traveling abroad have underscored the need for "robust action," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a February 20 statement.
Two people who traveled from Tanzania to the United Kingdom were carrying the B.1351 variant first detected in South Africa, which seems to be more transmissible than other versions of the virus, and which might evade some of the immune protection offered by antibodies.
"WHO is yet to receive any information regarding what measures Tanzania is taking to respond to the pandemic," Tedros said. "I renew my call for Tanzania to start reporting Covid-19 cases and share data."
A day after the appeal from Tedros, Magufuli told churchgoers in Dar es Salaam that they should protect themselves but wear "locally produced face masks instead of importing from outside which are not safe." The President also insisted Tanzanians should use local remedies to fight against respiratory problems, including steam inhalation, and continue to trust in prayer.
In an Instagram post the same day, Tanzanian Health Minister Dr. Dorothy Gwajima encouraged the use of traditional herbs to fight infectious diseases and denounced rumors circulating online that a second wave of coronavirus was killing many Tanzanians. Gwajima has not responded to