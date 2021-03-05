Astronauts Kate Rubins and Soichi Noguchi conduct 4th career spacewalk

(CNN) The fourth spacewalk of 2021 is also the fourth spacewalk of two astronauts' careers as they venture outside of the International Space Station Friday.

Kate Rubins, a NASA astronaut, and Soichi Noguchi, a Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut, began their spacewalk at 6:37 a.m. ET. It is expected to last for six-and-a-half hours and is streaming live on NASA's website

The spacewalk will assist with a continuation of upgrades for the orbiting laboratory.

Rubins just conducted a spacewalk alongside fellow NASA astronaut Victor Glover Jr. on Sunday. Prior to that, her previous two spacewalks occurred during her first rotation on the space station in 2016.

Noguchi has had to wait a little longer to add a fourth spacewalk to his career. He previously conducted three spacewalks during his shuttle flight in 2005 to help with repairs to the space station.

Read More