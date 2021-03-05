Four sisters in their 80s and 90s reunited to get their Covid-19 vaccines together

(CNN) Four elderly sisters in New Jersey haven't been able to have their regular get-togethers during the coronavirus pandemic, but they made an exception to get their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Edith Camp, 96, Bernice Cecil, 92, Nora McDonald, 86, and 84-year-old Rose Ramsey -- got their second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday at Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill, south of Philadelphia.

As children, they were known as the Langley sisters, and the four wore buttons with pictures of their other sisters -- Pauline Taylor, who wasn't able to come, and Doris Papiano, who died in 2011.

From left, Rose Ramsey, Edith Camp, Nora McDonald, and Bernice Cecil receive the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill.

It was Cecil's idea for them to get their shots together, according to Ramsey's daughter Lori Goldsmid.

It "was my aunt Bernice's idea to have them together, you know, for a little bit of support for each other because it's scary," Goldsmid told CNN.

