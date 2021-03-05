What it says about us when we want a cook's recipe but not their humanity

(CNN) Not everyone wants to cook mung bean popsicles. Judy Leung, one of the people behind recipe website The Woks of Life, understands that.

So when she shared her recipe online, she opened her blog post by taking the reader back to Shanghai, where she grew up. There, she wrote , popsicle peddlers would ride through the city on bicycles, wooden boxes strapped to the backseats, selling the treat.

"When the neighborhood kids heard the peddlers' distinguished hollers, they would charge out with pennies in hand, hoping to get the popsicle with the most beans," the post , which also features illustrated step-by-step cooking instructions, reads. "Everyone knew they were the best part."

For Leung -- and many other cooks who make a living as food bloggers -- telling the story behi