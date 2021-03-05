Man arrested after allegedly defacing 'America's Stonehenge' with suspected QAnon-related graffiti

(CNN) A New Jersey man was arrested Monday after defacing an ancient rock formation in 2019 with suspected QAnon-related graffiti, according to police in Salem, New Hampshire.

Mark Russo, 50, was charged with one count of felony criminal mischief after carving phrases into a rock tablet with a power tool at "America's Stonehenge" site in New Hampshire, according to a release from Salem Police. He was taken into custody in New Jersey and was later extradited to New Hampshire.

The landmark's website says the arrangement of rocks is approximately 4,000 years old.

Police said that on September 29, 2019, officers responded to the scene following a report of criminal mischief, and they found a rock tablet that was damaged by a power tool.

The phrase "WWG1WGA" was carved into the stone, which police believe stands for "Where We Go One, We Go All," according to Capt. Jason Smith, public information officer for Salem Police. The phrase is commonly associated with the QAnon conspiracy theory

