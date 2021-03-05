A Pennsylvania town surprised its UPS driver with a $1,000 gift thanking him for his hard work during the pandemic

(CNN) A UPS driver was moved to tears after his customers in Pennsylvania showed their appreciation in a big way.

Chad Turns delivers for UPS in the small town of Dauphin, Pennsylvania, and is beloved by his customers, said resident Jenny Shickley. When he drove into a parking lot for what he thought was a pick up on Tuesday, he was greeted instead by a dozen residents clapping and yelling, "Thank you, Chad!"

Turns was so overcome with emotion that he pulled out his handkerchief to wipe his eyes, as seen in a video posted to Facebook by Adam Bryce, Shickley's husband.

"The whole town has had personal experience with Chad," Bryce said. "He once thought a package was a gift and there was a picture on the front. My kids were playing outside so he waited until his shift was done and came back to make sure they didn't see it."

Turns is well-known for his thoughtfulness and kindness, even after working many long hours during the Covid-19 pandemic, she said, adding that he often leaves treats for their dogs when delivering packages.

