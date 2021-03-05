Malcolm X's Boston home is officially added to National Register of Historical Places

(CNN) Civil rights icon Malcolm X's former home in Boston has officially been added to the National Register of Historic Places, further cementing the civil rights leader's place in history.

Rodney Collins, Malcolm X's nephew, nominated the Boston home through the Massachusetts Historical Commission.

The commission then approved the nomination to move forward to The National Park Service, which added the home to the national register last month.

The 2 ½ story home is the only surviving property associated with the former civil rights leader who moved to Boston as a 16-year-old in 1941 to live under the care of his older sister.

Collins hopes the designation will allow the family to turn the property into a home for graduate students studying Black history and civil rights, according to Massachusetts Secretary of State's office in an emailed statement to CNN.

