Attacks against Asian Americans are on the rise. Here's what you can do

(CNN) "We're just tired," Will Lex Ham of New York City tells CNN. "We're tired of being scapegoated."

Ham's sentiments echo the fatigue, frustration and collective trauma experienced by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) due to recent racist attacks on their communities.

For many in the AAPI community, just leaving home requires a new routine and a mental shift that prioritizes survival. It's coupled with a subtle fear, wondering if they or a loved one will become the next victim.

"I no longer listen to music when I'm walking around," Pearl Sun says. "I want to make sure I pay attention to what or whatever might be happening around me."

This spike in hostility towards Asian Americans coincides with the Covid-19 pandemic. Between March and December of 2020, 2,808 complaints were reported to Stop AAPI Hate. The organization, which tracks racist encounters against Asian Americans, reported 8.7 percent of the incidents involved physical assaults, and 71 percent included verbal harassment like the one NBA star Jeremy Lin experienced, when he was called "coronavirus" on the court.

Read More