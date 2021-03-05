Great apes at the San Diego Zoo receive a Covid-19 vaccine for animals

(CNN) Several great apes at the San Diego Zoo have been vaccinated against Covid-19 a few weeks after the zoo's gorillas tested positive for the virus.

Members of the zoo's bonobo and orangutan troops were vaccinated using doses from a supply intended strictly for non-human use, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) said in statement to CNN.

Veterinarians for the SDZWA, the nonprofit that oversees the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Safari Park, identified members of the bonobo and orangutan troops most at risk who could be easily vaccinated, the organization said.

Vaccinations began in January and have continued up to this month, and the animals received their second dose after three weeks.

"The animals are doing well and we have seen no adverse reactions from the vaccine. The wildlife in our care is closely monitored throughout their lives," said Darla Davis, a SDZWA spokeswoman.