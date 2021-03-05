Chicago (CNN) Hattie Blumenberg can't easily get to a mass vaccination center. The 90-year-old woman has limited transportation, and leaving her Chicago home would require someone physically carrying her from the house to a vehicle.

But a new program at Chicago's Rush University Medical Center is helping protect Blumenberg and other people who live in neighborhoods with the highest Covid-19 death and positivity rates. Its doctors are distributing vaccines to Rush patients who are 65 and older and can't get to a clinic.

Thanks to the program, Hattie and her daughter, Jackie Blumenberg, have gotten the Covid-19 vaccine in their home.

The Rush@Home program offers house calls to eligible patients and so far has vaccinated at least 71 people. The program has 120 people enrolled and a hospital spokesperson says the waitlist is growing.

"It a blessing and it's great," Hattie Blumenberg told CNN moments after she got the vaccine. "I hope everybody that takes it, that they do well. I think people should get it."

