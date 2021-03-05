A Black police officer in Florida was fired for using the N-word, but his police union wants him reinstated

(CNN) A Black police officer in Florida was fired this week after footage from his body camera showed him using the N-word during a personal phone call and while making an arrest last November.

Delvin White, an eight-year veteran of the Tampa Police Department, was a school resource officer at Middleton High School in Tampa. He was fired Tuesday for violating a city policy that prohibits discriminatory conduct, according to a statement from the city

Bodycam footage released by the department shows White driving around a parking lot, chatting with people and saying goodbye after a high school football game on November 13.

He first uses the word while talking to himself, according to the footage. A few minutes later, White makes a personal call to a woman, and the two begin discussing dinner plans before talking about the differences in their jobs.

"Every day that I go to work and not one kid gets shot or stabbed, that means I've done my job. And that's a lot of responsibility. You don't have all that responsibility," White says, explaining the other person's job before speaking about his own.

