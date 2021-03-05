Mark Osler is the Robert and Marion Short Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas (MN), and a former federal prosecutor. The opinions expressed here are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) As a former prosecutor and criminal law professor in Minneapolis, I am fielding a lot of calls about the upcoming trial of Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd in this city. The media wants to know about the charges, the jury selection, the effects of televising the case and what the lawyers might do. No one has asked me about the very thing that makes this case important: The racially disproportionate treatment of Black Americans by the police. The trial will be a cyclone circling around the unmoving mass at its center -- race -- that silently drives the fury around it.

Mark Osler

Criminal trials involve two sides seeking simple goals. The prosecution is working to prove each element of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt. The defense is trying to establish reasonable doubt on at least one of them. That means that unless racial bias is an element of one of the crimes charged, race doesn't often come up in a trial. Chauvin faces second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter charges , neither of which require proof of racial bias -- nor could they, since Minnesota's primary hate-crime statute covers only fourth-degree assault

That means that the trial, which will be televised, risks being about everything but what made the case the fulcrum of a worldwide discussion on race.

Focusing on components of the charges at hand, while necessary, risks exacerbating rather than healing the racial divide. For example, it is likely that the defense will hone in on the element of causation -- that Chauvin caused Floyd's death -- and argue that the prosecution cannot prove it was Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck that killed him. To create doubt, the defense might point to an autopsy report that concluded that Floyd had drugs in his system and use it to claim that a drug overdose was the "true" cause of death. In fact, this claim already served as a basis for a defense motion to dismiss the charges.

Alleging that Floyd was the reason for his own death through drug use will sound like blaming the victim -- because it is exactly that -- while playing to stereotypes. Understandably, that will enrage people who have watched the many videos of the incident and seen this act as a clear example of racially motivated violence.