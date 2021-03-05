Meet the artist who painted over 150 portraits of the pandemic's first responders

(CNN) For Jayashree Krishnan, who has painted more than 150 portraits of first responders across the globe since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the eyes tell the story.

"Each person's set of eyes that I have painted so far, they tell their own story," Krishnan said. "My goal was to just capture that emotion."

If she spends two hours on a painting, Krishnan has guessed that half of her time is spent on the eyes alone. And that isn't just artistic choice; Krishnan often can only see the eyes of the subjects she paints.

That's because those subjects are the doctors, nurses and first responders who have been hard at work nearly every day since the start of the pandemic. Their faces are mostly covered by masks and shields.

Krishnan, who turned 50 in March 2020, when the pandemic sent the US into lockdown, works from a studio in downtown Seattle. She has been a full-time artist for the last five years, since she quit her other job as a math instructor at Yale University.

Read More