Meet the artist who painted over 150 portraits of the pandemic's first responders

(CNN)For Jayashree Krishnan, who has painted more than 150 portraits of first responders across the globe since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the eyes tell the story.
"Each person's set of eyes that I have painted so far, they tell their own story," Krishnan said. "My goal was to just capture that emotion."
If she spends two hours on a painting, Krishnan has guessed that half of her time is spent on the eyes alone. And that isn't just artistic choice; Krishnan often can only see the eyes of the subjects she paints.
That's because those subjects are the doctors, nurses and first responders who have been hard at work nearly every day since the start of the pandemic. Their faces are mostly covered by masks and shields.
Krishnan, who turned 50 in March 2020, when the pandemic sent the US into lockdown, works from a studio in downtown Seattle. She has been a full-time artist for the last five years, since she quit her other job as a math instructor at Yale University.
What began as two portraits for her cousins, who worked 13-hour shifts, seven days a week, at a Michigan hospital, turned into a mission to show appreciation and give encouragement to first responders. Now, she receives daily requests, mostly through her website but also through social media, for portraits.
One of the first faces she painted in watercolor was that of anesthesiologist Dr. Eliot Fagley, section head of critical care medicine at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, near where she lives.
"In Dr. Fagley's eyes, there was just so much 'smile,'" she said. "And it seems — I've never met him — but he seems like an extremely kind person. And that definitely comes through."
Fagley said seeing so much support and love from both Krishnan and the entire community at the start of the pandemic was "very touching."
"What I think was really great about the paintings is that she really captured the essence of a lot of these folks," he said. "There's this little glimmer of joy in the eyes of everybody in each one of these paintings. And that glimmer comes from having the opportunity to help in some way."
While Krishnan does put emotion and a story into every portrait, she said every set of eyes is different. "The younger ones, there is fear in those eyes. I can feel that when I'm painting," she said.
Concern, kindness, happiness and bleakness are among the other emotions Krishnan has found in subjects and captured in her series.
And some have left a particular impression on the artist, like Vedika Sharma, a 36-year-old X-ray technician from Modesto, California, who died of the coronavirus and was painted at the request of her stepfather.