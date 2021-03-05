(CNN) —

As their work life went remote and social plans ground to a halt during the pandemic, many mens’ facial grooming routines took a bit of a nosedive. After all, if you don’t have to go into the office and you can’t visit friends and family, pop into a coffee shop or even work out at the gym, why bother shaving every day?

In fact, if you spent the lockdown growing an impressive, playoff-style beard, you’re in good company. Celebrities including our own Jim Carrey grew thick bushy beards and embraced their natural wild man look during the last year. Carrey even encouraged his fans on Twitter to work on their own beards by sharing the hashtag #letsgrowtogether. Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has let his salt-and-pepper facial hair grow out and has sported an ever-growing beard in his regular news briefings.

One thing is for sure: Although the beard may be here to stay at least for a little while longer, it does need to be kept well-groomed and maintained properly in order to look and feel good. Check out these top beard care products to maintain your whiskers and keep you looking suave.

Beard oils

Treat your beard with these specially made oils which nourish both the hair and the skin beneath leaving your beard looking lush and healthy.

Wooden Beard and Comb Set for Men ($23.99; amazon.ca)

This set contains a double-sided wooden comb perfect for detangling different hair textures and a boar bristle brush. Both are made with beechwood, and the kit also contains a pair of scissors.

Prophet and Tools Beard Oil and Comb ($22.99, originally $29.47; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon Prophet and Tools Beard Oil and Comb

This beard oil from Prophet and Tools helps to soothe irritated skin and prevent split ends and flakes. The oil comes with a complimentary comb to keep your beard looking neat.

Buff Experts Jojoba & Apricot Emollient Body Oil ($32; buffexperts.com)

PHOTO: Buff Experts Buff Experts Jojoba & Apricot Emollient Body Oil

This popular oil from the super-inclusive Canadian brand Buff Experts can be used all over the body and is approved for beard use. It will leave your whole face smelling amazing!

Jimmy’s Beard Oil, Sweet Vanilla Whiskey ($14.95; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon Jimmy's Beard Oil, Sweet Vanilla Whiskey

This beard oil provides a more subtle alternative to cologne while simultaneously moisturizing the skin and hair on the face. You’ll enjoy the scent of sweet vanilla, citrus, tobacco and whiskey.

Buck Yeah Beard Oil ($23; buckingbeards.com)

PHOTO: Bucking Beards Buck Yeah Beard Oil

Available to Canadians directly from the website, this beard oil features natural ingredients and a blend of castor oil, jojoba oil and argan oil to soften unruly hair.

Beard and face wash

Every Man Jack Beard + Face Wash, Sandalwood ($15.99; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon Every Man Jack Beard + Face Wash, Sandalwood

This clever 2-in-1 wash cleanses and conditions the face and beard. Made with coconut, glycerin and aloe, it leaves the skin soft and supple with the great earthy, rich scent of sandalwood.

L’Oreal Paris Men Expert BarberClub 3-In-1 Men’s Face + Beard + Hair Wash ($10.77; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon L'Oreal Paris Men Expert BarberClub, 3-In-1 Mens Face + Beard + Hair Wash

This L’Oreal wash is a true multitasker and can be used to clean the face, beard and hair. Made without soap, parabens and colourants, this natural wash is enriched with cedarwood essential oil.

Hair and Beard Wash by Victory Barber & Brand ($25; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon Hair and Beard Wash by Victory Barber & Brand

Made by Canadian barbershop brand Victory, based in Victoria, BC, you can be sure these products are specifically formulated for beard hair. In fact, the moisturizing wash is gentle enough to be used all over the body.

Rocky Mountain Barber Company Foaming Sandalwood Beard Wash ($16.99; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon Rocky Mountain Barber Company Foaming Sandalwood Beard Wash

Work up a sudsy lather with this foaming beard wash that contains sea salt to prevent clogged pores. It’s scented with sandalwood and comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Beard kits

If you’ve just started to grow your beard or you have neglected it for too long, it might be a good idea to pick up a comprehensive beard kit with a range of products and tools to tame those unruly face hairs.

Fulllight Tech Beard Kit for Men ($43.91; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon Fulllight Tech Beard Kit for Men

This kit makes an excellent gift and contains shampoo, beard balm and oil, a beard comb, boar hairbrush and stainless-steel scissors. There is also a clever beard shaping tool to use when trimming and shaping your facial hair.

Ceenwes Beard Grooming Kit ($34.99; amazon.ca)



PHOTO: Amazon Ceenwes Beard Grooming Kit

This kit comes with a carrying bag, making it ideal for travel. Inside you’ll find both a beard comb and brush, as well as products like balm, oil and beard shampoo. You’ll also have access to a free e-book with tips on caring for your beard.

Bucking Beards Kit ($28; buckingbeards.com)

PHOTO: Bucking Beards Bucking Beards Kit

This affordable kit contains a wooden comb, a bristle brush for taming tangles and knots and a set of moustache scissors all presented in a branded travel bag.

Beard straighteners

A beard straightener can help to smooth very rough and coarse hair, allowing oils and balms to penetrate deeper and reach the skin beneath.

Xikezan Beard Straighteners with Beard Balm and Beard Growth Oil ($26.91; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon Xikezan Beard Straighteners with Beard Balm and Beard Growth Oil

If you have particularly unruly hair or a very bushy beard, this set of straighteners can improve the texture of your beard hair. The heated ionic brush has three heat settings and protective guards to prevent scorching.

Vikcon Beard Straightener with Beard Oil and Beard Balm for Men ($59.99; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon Vikcon Beard Straightener with Beard Oil and Beard Balm for Men

This brush has 12 temperature settings to smooth your beard in just a few minutes. Expect even heat distribution, with the brush reaching top temperatures in just 30 seconds. The kit also comes with free beard oil and balm.

Beard trimmers

Remington Head-to-Toe Lithium Powered Body Groomer Kit (starting at $41.99; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon Remington Head-to-Toe Lithium Powered Body Groomer Kit

This trimmer set comes with eight attachments including the full-size trimmer, a nose, ear and detail trimmer, and three beard and stubble combs. The easy-clean blades can just be run under the tap to remove excess hair. Once charged, it will run cordlessly for up to 70 minutes.

Braun Beard Trimmer ($21.97, originally $24.97; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon Braun Beard Trimmer

The precision dial on this affordable beard trimmer allows you to control the length of hair in 20 different 0.5mm increments for neat lines and edges to complete your look.

Bushbalm The Francesca Trimmer ($75, originally $100; bushbalm.ca)

PHOTO: Bushbalm Bushbalm The Francesca Trimmer

Ottawa, Ontario-based brand Bushbalm has just launched their latest product, a personal trimmer which has also proved very popular with men looking for a multipurpose tool to trim and tidy hair all over the body. The trimmer is charged with an included USB cable and comes with a small cleaning brush and blade lubricant.

Beard brushes and combs

Every Man Jack Beard Brush with Tin ($17.49; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon Every Man Jack Beard Brush with Tin

This square wooden brush feels good in your hand while the man-made bristles work to smooth hair and remove debris and dead skin cells. The brush comes in a smart tin that’s perfect for travel.

Viking Revolution Beard Comb and Beard Brush Set for Men ($19.88; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon Viking Revolution Beard Comb and Beard Brush Set for Men

This set contains a double-sided wooden comb perfect for detangling different hair textures and a brush. Both are made with pear and bamboo wood, and the kit also contains a pair of scissors and a velvet travel pouch.

Fromm International Diane Men’s Styling Brush ($6.49; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon Fromm International Diane Men's Styling Brush

This 100% boar bristle brush features an easy-grip handle and comes at a low price point. It’s also designated as an Amazon Canada add-on item and will ship with any other qualifying product over $25.

Skincare and treatments

It’s important to keep the skin underneath a beard well hydrated. Check out these top skin products for men and treatment options to help soothe ingrown hairs or sensitive skin.

Bushbalm Nude Ingrown Treatment Oil (36; bushbalm.ca)

PHOTO: Bushbalm Bushbalm Nude Ingrown Treatment Oil

Canadian brand Bushbalm produces all-natural skincare oils formulated for the sensitive pubic area. However, many male customers have found that the oils and especially this ingrown treatment product works amazingly well on facial hair too.

Every Man Jack Beard Butter, Sandalwood ($15.99; amazon.ca)

This moisturizing styling tool made with cocoa butter is a treat for your skin and beard hair. The lightweight balm formula won’t feel oily but delivers hydration and smooths hairs in place with the great scent of sandalwood.

Pacific Shaving Company 3-in-1 Beard Care ($21.56; amazon.ca)

PHOTO: Amazon Pacific Shaving Company 3-in-1 Beard Care

The all-natural vegan formula protects hair and skin from the elements while taming flyaway hairs. You only need a tiny dab worked into your beard which will last all day.