Eleanor Roosevelt is the latest historical figure to get the Barbie treatment

(CNN) One of the most influential women of the 20th century is being introduced as a role model to a new generation of girls.

Former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt has been made into a Barbie doll as part of the company's "Inspiring Women" series, which pays tribute to women throughout history. She's the only first lady to have a Barbie doll named after her.

"We are delighted to welcome former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt to the Barbie Inspiring Women series and to shine a light on how her perseverance as a champion of policies around civil and economic rights made an impact on the world," said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls at Mattel.

Mattel's newest release comes as the brand celebrates International Women's Day , which is March 8. It is a day that celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Roosevelt served from 1933 to 1945 during the presidency of husband President Franklin D. Roosevelt. She connected with the public through her daily news column and went beyond the traditional first lady role. She also served as a United Nations diplomat and humanitarian after her days in the White House.