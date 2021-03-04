A newly proposed Tennessee bill would give immunity to drivers who unintentionally hit protesters blocking streets

(CNN) A newly proposed bill in Tennessee would make it even more difficult to protest in the state -- by making obstructing a highway a felony and giving immunity to drivers who unintentionally injure or kill those in the way.

The HB13 bill, which was introduced in the Tennessee General Assembly in February, builds on legislation that already exists in the state.

It is already illegal to obstruct a "highway, street, sidewalk, railway, waterway, elevator, aisle, or hallway," but doing so results in a Class A misdemeanor.

The newly proposed bill would make that a Class E felony, punished with up to six years in prison. At the same time, the bill would give anyone operating a vehicle who "unintentionally causes injury or death to another person" blocking a pathway complete immunity from prosecution for the injury or death.

Tennessee tried to implement a similar bill in 2017, but the House version did not pass the Civil Justice Committee and the Senate version did not make it out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

