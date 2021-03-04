A dramatic rescue saves more than 30 crewmembers from a sinking ship off Nova Scotia

(CNN) More than 30 crew members were rescued via helicopters and naval vessels after a fire erupted on their ship roughly 130 miles from the Canadian coastline, according to a statement from the US Coast Guard.

Crews from the US Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force responded after being notified Tuesday night that a 143-foot vessel, the Atlantic Destiny, was dealing with a blaze and was taking on water, according to the statement.

After locating the stricken ship, a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter crew from Nova Scotia dropped two search-and-rescue technicians onto the fishing vessel to assist with de-watering using pumps, the US Coast Guard said. The helicopter crew also hoisted six crew members off the ship.

"This is the most challenging conditions for hoisting I've seen in my entire career," Lt. Travis Christy of the US Coast Guard, who participated in the rescue, said Wednesday. He noted the rescue teams faced up to 33-foot waves and sustained winds of 40-50 knots (46-57 mph).

Images released by the US Coast Guard show a rescue helicopter over the stricken vessel Tuesday night.

The two US Coast Guard helicopter crews hoisted another 21 Atlantic Destiny crewmembers to safety, leaving a skeleton crew to try and keep the ship afloat, the US Coast Guard said. After efforts to remove the water using pumps failed, the remaining crew and technicians disembarked onto a Canadian Coast Guard ship. The Atlantic Destiny later sank with no one on board.

