Student shot in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, school shooting has died

(CNN) A 15-year-old boy who was shot Monday at a junior high school in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, has died from his injuries, police said.

The teen was pronounced dead Wednesday evening, Pine Bluff police said in a prepared statement.

Monday's shooting happened at Watson Chapel Junior High in Pine Bluff, a city of about 43,000 people located about a 45-mile drive southeast of Little Rock.

A suspect -- also a 15-year-old boy who was a student there -- was taken into custody Monday after being found hiding behind a house near the school, police said.

A motive wasn't immediately known to investigators, Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said on Monday.

