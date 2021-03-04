Former police chief is facing charges over fires authorities say were linked to people he had disagreements with

(CNN) A former Maryland police chief is facing multiple arson and attempted murder charges in connection with 11 fires spanning from 2011 to 2020, according to a news release from the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department.

Authorities determined the homes, garages and vehicles that were set on fire were all connected to people with whom David M. Crawford had previous disagreements, according to the release.

"The victims include a former City of Laurel official, three former law enforcement officials including a former City of Laurel Police Chief, two relatives, two of Crawford's former physicians, and a resident in his neighborhood," the release said.

Crawford, 69, was arrested Wednesday, according to the release. He last served as a law enforcement official in 2010, when he resigned as the chief of the City of Laurel Police Department, the release said. Before that, Crawford was the chief of the District Heights Police Department and a major with Prince George's County police, it added.

The 11 fires took place in several Maryland counties, including Prince George's County, Montgomery County, Howard County and Frederick County, and had previously been investigated separately.

