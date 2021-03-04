With the clock ticking, Georgia lawmakers want the state to end daylight saving time

(CNN) Last week, Georgia's Senate passed a bill 46-7 that would end the state's observance of daylight saving time.

If enacted. it would mean that Peach State residents would not longer need to prepare for "springing forward" or "falling back" each year. But they would also miss that extra hour of daylight each day between March and October.

California voted to make daylight saving time permanent in 2018, and Washington did the same in 2019. But federal law would have to change for these measures to take effect.

Unlike those bills, Georgia's would place the state in standard time, and it would have an immediate impact.

