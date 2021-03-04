Dr. Seuss books are taking over Amazon's bestseller list

(CNN) Oh, the places Dr. Seuss books will go after they ignite controversy.

This week, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that six books penned by the children's author will no longer be published because of the "hurtful and wrong" ways characters of color are portrayed.

Now, Dr. Seuss books have soared to the top of Amazon's bestseller list, occupying nine out of the marketplace's top 10 books.

No. 1? "The Cat in the Hat," followed by "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish" and "Oh, the Places You'll Go!"

None of the discontinued books feature on Amazon's list. So, where did they go?