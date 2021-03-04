Woman gets part-time job at nursing home so she can visit her dad during pandemic

(CNN) Lisa Racine hasn't been able to visit her dad in-person at the nursing home he lives at because of the coronavirus pandemic. So, she decided to get a part-time job there to see him more often.

Racine, 58, works fulltime as a project manager for a printing company. She said she can adjust her schedule on the days she works at the Good Samaritan Society - Stillwater facility , near Saint Paul, Minnesota. She began the second job on December 1.

Now, she works two or three nights a week helping with the supper shift, where she helps stock the cupboards and refrigerators, wash dishes, mop floors, serve food for the residents and clean up after everyone's eaten.

The work is hard, she said -- but it's worth it because she gets to spend extra time with her 87-year-old father, Harold.

"I have a bit of a routine. I usually arrive a few minutes early and I go check on my dad and then when I'm done serving dinner, I check on him again," Racine told CNN. "At the end of my shift, then I go in his room and I visit with him and it could be anywhere from 10 minutes to an hour, hour-and-a-half, depending on how he's feeling."

