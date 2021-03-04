Dallas police officer faces two capital murder charges

(CNN) A Dallas police officer is accused of offering to pay another person to kidnap and kill two people in 2017, Dallas Police Chief Eddie García announced Thursday.

Officer Bryan Riser, a 12-year veteran of the department, faces two counts of capital murder, the chief announced at a news conference.

"This criminal investigation dates back to 2017 with the deaths of two unrelated murder victims," García said.

The victims are identified as Lisa Saenz -- whose body was found in a river after being shot to death, the arrest affidavit says -- and Albert Douglas, whose body has never been found, according to García.

The police chief said Riser has "a relationship" with at least one victim, but he did not expand on the relationship and said the motive for the separate killings is unknown.

