Alabama governor says she won't extend mask mandate past April 9

(CNN) Alabama's statewide mask mandate to curb the coronavirus is being extended to April 9 -- but it won't be extended after that, Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday.

Ivey's remark came as she announced that the state's broader "Safer at Home" order, which includes the mask mandate and other measures, would be extended until the evening of April 9 instead of expiring Monday, as previously scheduled.

Ivey said this will be the last time she's extending the masking portion of the order. After April 9, Alabama will join at least 16 other states in not having a statewide face-covering mandate.

"While I'm convinced that a mask mandate has been the right thing to do, I also respect those who object and believe this was a step too far in government overreach," Ivey said in a news conference in Montgomery on Thursday.

Texas and Mississippi announced Tuesday they were abandoning statewide or county-level mask mandates. Additionally, those states said they were allowing businesses to operate at 100% capacity.