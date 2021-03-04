Italy blocks export of Covid-19 vaccine doses to Australia, using EU powers for the first time

Rome (CNN) Italy invoked European Union powers to block the export of 250,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Australia on Thursday, in a dramatic escalation of a dispute between the EU and drug giant AstraZeneca.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's spokesperson Paola Ansuini confirmed the move to CNN, adding that Italy and the European Commission had agreed on the action.

The story was first reported by the Financial Times.

Italy's move marks the first time the EU measures, which were introduced in January, have been used.

In late January the EU engaged in a public and acrimonious fight with AstraZeneca over vaccine delays, after the company advised the bloc that it would deliver tens of millions fewer doses than agreed by the end of March.

