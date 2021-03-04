CNN 10 - March 5, 2021

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news
March 5, 2021
BLURBS
1. Last Saturday, the Biden Administration's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed in which chamber of the U.S. Congress, though it's expected to undergo changes before becoming law?
2. What type of endangered dolphins are being tracked by artificial intelligence technology in New Zealand, where only 63 adults in this subspecies live?
3. In what nation, which recently underwent a military coup, have there been deadly clashes involving troops and civilians?
4. In what Special Administrative Region of China were dozens of activists recently arrested and accused of breaking a new law, leading to large protests?
5. Experts say a new building may suggest that authorities are trying to conceal a controversial nuclear facility in what Asian country?
6. What type of remarkably intact vehicle was recently unearthed in the ancient Greco-Roman city of Pompeii, which was buried by Mount Vesuvius in the year 79 A.D.?
7. What is the name of the Russian activist who has repeatedly accused his nation's government of being corrupt, while it has repeatedly accused him of being a threat to national stability?
8. What name was given to a specific type of titanosaur that was recently identified in the Patagonia region of Argentina, where many similar discoveries have been made?
9. What European nation has seen a swarm of roughly 17,000 earthquakes over the past week, shaking a region that's home to home to two-thirds of the country's population?
10. The U.S. state of Georgia may join two other states in ignoring changes to Daylight-Saving Time or Standard Time. Name one of the states that doesn't observe time changes.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
