There are two types of people when it comes to spicy food: those who can’t handle their spice, and those who can’t help but add spice to almost everything. And if you fall into that latter group, you’ve come to the right place. Because we’ve scoured Amazon for the best top-rated spicy snacks, sauces and seasonings so you can really add spice to basically every part of your diet.

As it turns out, there may be health benefits to being a “capsaicinophile” (an unofficial term for those who can’t get enough of spicy food). A study in the British Medical Journal found that regular consumption of spicy food was associated with a lower risk of premature death, while a study from 2017 discovered that the spicy food consumption was inversely associated with LDL cholesterol, more commonly referred to as the “bad” cholesterol.

But a word of caution: “Oftentimes, spicy food can be wrapped up with other unhealthy foods,” says Dr. Ximena Garcia, a doctor of internal medicine based in Topeka, Kansas. So just because your jalapeño poppers are hot doesn’t automatically make them the healthiest choice.

As for potential health risks when it comes to spicy food? You may have heard old wives’ tales about ulcers or hemorrhoids. Fortunately, none of those are true, says Garcia. In fact, capsaicin (the chemical compound that makes things taste hot) has actually been shown to reduce inflammation. However, spicy food can exacerbate individual conditions such as IBS — so Garcia recommends simply that “if it bothers you, don’t eat it.”

And what if you bite into something a little too hot to handle? Capsaicin is an alkaloid oil, meaning it can’t be neutralized in water. Dairy, which actually breaks down the capsaicin bonds, is the best way to cool down your mouth. Ice cream, milk, yogurt — all scientifically sure ways to soothe the burn, says Garcia. So whether you’re looking for your new favorite snack or you’re ready to test your spice limits, we’ve prepared a list of some of the most mouthwatering finds for the spicy food lover, from mild and enjoyable to downright devilish.

Mike’s Hot Honey ($9.99; amazon.com)

We’d be hard-pressed to find something as highly rated on Amazon as this hot honey, which boasts a 4.7-star rating from over 25,000 reviews. Infused with real chili peppers, the sauce is perfect for drizzling on pizza or wings, or adding to cocktails for the perfect kick to all things sweet or savory. You can also opt for the Original & Extra Hot Combo Pack if you want to take the heat up a level.

Samyang Spicy Chicken Roasted Noodles, 5-Pack ($10.99; amazon.com)

These Korean spicy noodles are commonly referred to as “fire noodles” on the internet, and they’ve become a hit in the United States, thanks to YouTube challenges and internet reaction videos. The literal name of these instant noodles translates to “stir-fried chicken noodles,” since in addition to being super spicy they also have a delicious, rich chicken flavor. You can also try your hand at the 2X Spicy version of these noodles. But seriously, add to cart at your own risk.

Flatiron Pepper Co Premium Red Chile Flakes ($11.95; amazon.com)

Love your red pepper flakes? According to tons of reviewers, you’ll never go back to the standard supermarket option once you try these. This bottle features a blend of habanero, jalapeño, árbol and ghost peppers for a super-flavorful heat, perfect for sprinkling on everything from pizza to stir-fry.

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com)

Introducing Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling hot sauce! With over 12,000 reviews, this is definitely a fan favorite (and an editor favorite too). It’s not for those who want a lot of heat, but rather for those who are looking for a luxurious, super-flavorful hot sauce that will add more flavor. This hot sauce is pricey, but it’s infused with black truffle (which Truff calls the “black diamond” of chilli peppers), which justifies the cost. We also love Truff’s mayonnaise, pasta sauce and the even spicier Truff Hotter Sauce, which speaks to the quality of the brand.

Hapi Hot Wasabi Peas + Spicy Sriracha Peas Combo Pack ($14.36; amazon.com)

As someone who likes wasabi peas, I was excited to try out the spicy sriracha peas in this combo pack. While the wasabi peas carry the kind of heat that hits you in your nasal passage (just like wasabi and horseradish typically do), the sriracha peas offer more of a warm, peppery heat. Both options are super tasty, and which you like better comes down to preference — good luck trying to have just a couple.

FreshJax Ghost Pepper Sea Salt ($11.99; amazon.com)

Did you know you can even spice up your table salt? This seasoning is blended with ghost pepper and other spices to create a flavorful salt perfect for sprinkling on any dish. Writes one reviewer, “This stuff is hot. Not stupid hot…but fabulous hot.”

Heartbeat Hot Sauce Mixed Pack ($28.95; amazon.com)

Ever since I’ve tried Heartbeat’s hot sauces, I’ve been hooked. The sauces are well flavored and hot yet accessible to those who aren’t obsessed with spice, and they always offer something a little different from the generic brands. They made our roundup of the best hot sauces for good reason. Writes one reviewer, “It’s got just enough kick to be a hot sauce, not too crazy, and the flavor is amazing. I like the three-pack because they are all awesome in their own way.”

Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp Hot Sauce ($16.99; amazon.com)

Anyone familiar with Asian cooking is probably no stranger to this chili oil; in fact, it was even named the “best hot sauce” by the LA Times in a blind taste test. But however delicious, it’s important to clarify that this really isn’t a hot sauce in the typical sense — reviewers say it’s more comparable to a chutney or salsa. Instead of pouring this over food, scoop it onto your dish, mix and enjoy. It’ll add mild heat and lots of delicious savory flavor.

Mi Goreng ‘Hot and Spicy’ Roasted Noodles, 10-Pack ($10.24; amazon.com)

Another popular spicy instant noodle, this Indonesian option isn’t quite as hot as the Samyang, but it carries a heat that’s super enjoyable for both spicy food lovers and maybe those less acclimated to extreme spice. They’re based off of a traditional Indonesian street food called mi goreng, a variant of fried noodle common in the country.

Kiva Gourmet Ghost Chili Pepper Powder ($10.99; amazon.com)

A simple way to really spice up your next bowl of chili or batch of brownies? Try a dash of gourmet ghost pepper powder. Ghost peppers are one of the hottest peppers on earth, so a little goes a long way. When it comes to flavor, one reviewer describes this option as “very smooth, with an enjoyable yet fiery heat buildup, slightly smoky and not nearly as acidic/bitter as a habanero.”

Secret Aardvark Habanero Hot Sauce ($9.49; amazon.com)

This medium hot sauce has become one of my fridge staples, after acquainting myself with quite a few from the “Hot Ones” lineup. It’s a little sweet due to the roasted red tomatoes and carrots in the recipe, but there’s a present yet enjoyable level of heat that comes from the habanero peppers. The flavor is described as a “unique Caribbean/Tex-Mex hybrid,” which I find tastes particularly delicious when paired with Mexican dishes.

Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp ($17.98; amazon.com)

This chili oil serves a similar function to that of the Lao Gan Ma above, which is what traditionalists typically opt for. But what reviewers love about this version of the Asian cooking staple is the deep, rich flavor that standard chili oils can sometimes lack. Writes one reviewer, “It’s not necessarily the spiciest or has the most intense numbing flavor among chili oils I’ve tried. … This one’s flavor [is] permeated all throughout the jar, even without the added crispy chili bits.”

Jack Link’s Wild Heat Beef Jerky, 2-Pack ($19.69; amazon.com)

This protein-packed snack features 10 grams of protein and is made from 100% premium beef, plus it has no added MSG or nitrates/nitrites. Raves one reviewer, “If you are a fan of great beef jerky, and a lot of heat, this is the jerky for you.”

Uegaki Beika Extra-Hot Rice Crackers, 2-Pack ($12.98; amazon.com)

A hotter version of the popular Japanese rice cracker snack, these feature a “taste that’s next level,” as one Amazon reviewer puts it. “Just enough spice to make it something I can enjoy every day.”

Tabasco Spicy Dark Chocolate Wedges ($5.29; amazon.com)

Spicy chocolate might not be for everyone, but it’s definitely for some folks. One reviewer writes, “The depth paired well with the heat from the peppers. … [It] gets hotter as the chocolate melts and leaves your mouth tingling for a bit.”

The Peanut Shop of Williamsburg Hot Habanero Chile Pepper Nuts ($7.29; amazon.com)

These peanuts are cooked in golden peanut oil and then seasoned with a blend of hot, peppery spices. One Amazon reviewer and self-proclaimed spicy food fanatic writes, “There was enough of a kick to make me happy, and not be off-putting to those who are more sensitive.”

Frito-Lay Flamin’ Hot Mix Variety Pack, 40-Pack ($34.86; amazon.com)

Fan of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos? Indulge in the cult-favorite snack, along with five other hot chip varieties, in this pack of 40. Share them with others, or enjoy them yourself — just maybe not all at once.

V8 Spicy Hot 100% Vegetable Juice, 48-Pack ($17.10; amazon.com)

Each can of this spicy vegetable juice is just 30 calories, features two full servings of a blend of eight different veggies and has no added sugar or artificial colors. Reviewers (especially those who don’t enjoy eating veggies the traditional way) love the heat that this juice packs.

Jurassic Jerky’s ‘Creeping Reaper’ Carolina Reaper Beef Jerky ($9.97; amazon.com)

Another hot jerky option, this one is seasoned with ghost pepper and other spices, so it definitely brings the heat. Not only do people love its flavor (one reviewer mentions Tabasco with hints of teriyaki), but they also love the tender texture. Writes one reviewer, “This is what actual good jerky is about. It feels like a whole new world, and it’s one that is highly recommended if you can take the heat.”

Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper Spicy Hot Tortilla Chips, 6-Pack ($11.94; amazon.com)

Made famous by the brand’s viral one chip challenge, Paqui makes a lot of different hot chips, but the Haunted Ghost Pepper flavor is one of its hottest. Reader be warned: These aren’t your typical hot chips. One reviewer says, “Don’t mess around with this thing if you’re a newbie. … This is for experienced heat chasers.”