Women leaders you should know and the causes they champion

(CNN) With the global pandemic, 2020 proved to be a tough year for everyone -- especially girls and women.

Dr. Alaa Murabit -- Equity in health care

Dr. Alaa Murabit is a Libyan-Canadian medical doctor, women's rights advocate and United Nations High-Level Commissioner on Health, Employment and Economic Growth.

And while she holds degrees from the London School of Economics and Al Zawiya University, she says her most important education may be the one she received at "The Murabit School of International Affairs," otherwise known as her family home in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

With 10 sisters and brothers, Murabit says she learned early how important diplomacy and forming alliances can be.

So, as an adult, Murabit aligned herself with the UN, where she can combine her interests in medicine and helping women around the world.

"From engaging with countries on Covid vaccine delivery ... to supporting women's rights activists, working through dual challenges of pandemic and conflict, the UN has been at hand throughout."

For Murabit, equity is a key part of public health. She points to the pandemic's disruptions of the global supply chain, limiting the availability of contraceptives in low-income countries.

Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice -- Gender equality

She entered medicine because she wanted to use her love for math and science to impact people. Becoming a doctor, she says, "seemed like an obvious choice."

Armed with a medical degree from Harvard Medical School, Montgomery Rice had a successful career as a fertility specialist and researcher before moving into medical leadership.

While Montgomery Rice says more women and women of color are getting into medical school, there's still not enough representation when it comes to the highest levels of medical leadership. "When we get to the level of dean, we still see a significant gap," she says.

Diversity matters in medical leadership (and board rooms everywhere) she says, because people with different life experiences help organizations see the big picture and make better decisions. "Those life experiences, combined with your formal education and your career, allow you to solve problems."

As part of her efforts to raise gender equity in public health, Montgomery Rice serves on the board of CARE

"CARE thinks about not just that a woman is living in poverty but what put her in poverty? Does she need an education?"

That specificity allows the organization to really help people, Montgomery Rice says.

"I would say one of the most important things is to try to direct more intentional resources -- resources based on specifically what the person needs -- so that they can be empowered to create a sustainable change for themselves."

Gloria Aguilera Terry -- Ending gender violence

Gloria Aguilera Terry calls domestic violence "the scourge in our society" and the common thread in homelessness, mental health and maternal mortality.

Terry is the CEO of the Texas Council on Family Violence and is the board chair of the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

Terry was the chief financial officer at the El Paso Chamber of Commerce when she took a tour of a homeless shelter, an experience that would change the trajectory of her life. After seeing entire families trying to live out of cardboard boxes, she concluded that she hadn't done anything "particularly meaningful" with her own life.

"I felt I could leverage my expertise in more impactful ways. I also felt compelled to be the voice for women who couldn't use theirs."

In Terry's home state of Texas, research found an increase in domestic violence after Hurricane Harvey

"We are finding the same is true of Covid. Comparing the six months preceding Covid to the first six months of the pandemic, calls to law enforcement increased by 9%," she says.

"Further, the use of firearms at family violence incidents grew by nearly 42%."

"Imagine you, your sister, mother (or) friend making a decision to either stay in an abusive relationship or seek basic human safety within a communal shelter during a global pandemic."

The National Network to End Domestic Violence operates 56 coalitions across the United States. Terry says that means a survivor can quickly be connected to the closest resources.