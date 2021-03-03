The Washington Football Team is turning in their cheerleading squad for a coed dance team

(CNN) Starting next season, Washington Football Team (WFT) fans will no longer see a traditional NFL cheerleading squad on the field, instead, they will be entertained by a coed dance group.

The franchise is removing its cheerleaders from the field after 50 years as part of its rebranding effort, which include dropping Redskins , and a re-imagined approach to fan engagement and game day experience, according to a news release

The team has hired, Petra Pope, who has a background in NBA entertainment, to be the new senior adviser for the team's game day experience. Pope told ESPN that the WFT wants to create a "more modern franchise" focused on diversity and inclusion.

"The NBA has long embraced innovative dance and halftime shows, but most NFL teams have remained more oriented towards traditional cheerleading programs," Pope said in a statement.

"Fans can expect an experience like none other -- a gender-neutral and diverse squad of athletes and dancers whose choreography, costumes, props, tricks and stunts will rival the best entertainment across genres and really inspire and 'wow' our fans."

Read More