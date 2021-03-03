An exhausted Texas ICU nurse says she's scared about an end to the state's mask mandate

(CNN) Brittany Smart has spent months tending to the Covid-19 patients who poured into Texas hospitals as the virus raged across the state -- and the country.

It has been devastating, the ICU nurse told CNN's Chris Cuomo Tuesday night, speaking right after the end of another shift.

"We're all pretty exhausted and I'm scared of what this is going to look like," she said.

Smart said she doesn't think now is a safe time to take away the mask mandate and called the governor's move "nerve-racking."